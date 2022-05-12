Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,259 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 89,912.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

