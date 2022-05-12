Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Music Acquisition worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in Music Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMAC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The Music Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

