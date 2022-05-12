Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elliott Opportunity II were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOCW opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector.

