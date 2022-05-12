Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

KMB opened at $138.91 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

