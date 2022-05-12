UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

