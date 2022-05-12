UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.
In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.