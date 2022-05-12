UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 619 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MEDP opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

