First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

