Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

