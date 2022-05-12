Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,170 IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of IX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IXAQ opened at $9.85 on Thursday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81.

IX Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

