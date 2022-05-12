Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,120 Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ FRBNU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

