Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,223 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 29.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,506,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 343,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,448,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 361,292 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 280,257 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 276,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 554,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOFF stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

