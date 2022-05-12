Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Brookline Capital Acquisition worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCAC stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.12.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

