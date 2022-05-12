Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAC. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

