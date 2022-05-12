Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,965 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTPB. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

