Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GigInternational1 were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIW opened at $10.01 on Thursday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

