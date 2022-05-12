35,776 Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Seaport Global Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGII opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

