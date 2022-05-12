Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.96 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of JD.com worth $105,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of JD stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.13 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

