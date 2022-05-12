First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ResMed by 901.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

Shares of RMD opened at $191.46 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.83 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares in the company, valued at $94,179,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,710,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

