Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,574,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 500,906 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

