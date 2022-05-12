Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 443.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 234.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

