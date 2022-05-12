First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 894,961.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,920,000 after buying an additional 1,449,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,310,000 after buying an additional 702,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,711,000 after buying an additional 450,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,602.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.