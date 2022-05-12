Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

