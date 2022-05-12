Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Middleby worth $105,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Middleby by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1,266.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 30.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 6,282.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 198,034 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD stock opened at $130.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

