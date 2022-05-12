Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $395,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 64.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.73.

Shares of MMC opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.96 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.