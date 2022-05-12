First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 455 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.33.

Shares of URI stock opened at $280.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.17. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.46 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.