First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 412.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 29.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

