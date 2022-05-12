Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,681 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Plantronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.