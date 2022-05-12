First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $188.50 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

