First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 428.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

