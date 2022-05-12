First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 136.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.29 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

