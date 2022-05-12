AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 940.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:AMC opened at $10.37 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

