First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 850.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.01 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

