First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.