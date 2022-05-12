ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ICF International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

ICFI stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

ICF International Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.