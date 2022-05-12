First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $23,776,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

Sony Group stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

