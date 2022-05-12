iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 55,610 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

