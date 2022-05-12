First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.29 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.