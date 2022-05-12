First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $84,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $122.71 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.69 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96.

