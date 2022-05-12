First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $219.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $219.27 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.