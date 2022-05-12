First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,243,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $14,744,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

