UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 168.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IEX opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.81. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
