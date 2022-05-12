Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $107,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

