Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $20.05. Quanterix shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 1,229 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $568.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

