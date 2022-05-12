Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $4.01. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 23,129 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $637.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.38.
In related news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
