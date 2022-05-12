UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,372,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BCE by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

