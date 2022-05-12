Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.43% of Adtalem Global Education worth $109,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,250 shares of company stock worth $991,103. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

