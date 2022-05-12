Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,735.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,179.40 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,175.96 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,335.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,453.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 471.45% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

