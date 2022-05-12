Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $109,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

