Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 242,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,029,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $73.28 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

