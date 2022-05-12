First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CareDx worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 870,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 277,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,491. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

